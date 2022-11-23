‘2-1 Loss To Saudi Arabia, A Big Blow To

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has fumed bitterly over the team’s 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup clash.

Recall that Messi gave Argentina a 10th-minute lead from the penalty spot but second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari helped the Saudis pull off one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

Reacting to the defeat, Messi stated that it’s a big blow for the team but that the players were determined to put things right for the next game.

“It’s a very heavy blow, a defeat that hurts, but we must continue to have confidence in ourselves,” Messi said after Argentina crashed to a stunning 2-1 loss in Group C.

“This group is not going to give up. We will try to beat Mexico,” he added.

“We know that Saudi Arabia is a team with good players, who move the ball around well and play a high line,” said Messi.

“We worked on that but we rushed it a bit. At 2-1 we got disorganised, we lost our performance level and…