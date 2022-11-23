2022 World Cup: Why Senegal Failed To Shine Against Netherlands -Aghahowa

Former Super Eagles striker, Julius Aghahowa has blamed Senegal’s loss to Netherlands to their inability of converting the few goal scoring chances that came their way in Monday’s 2022 World Cup game.

Recall that the duo of Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored late in the second half to hand Netherlands the maximum points.

According to Aghahowa, the African champions’ failure to convert their chances cost them the match.

“Senegal played very well but missed their scoring chances especially in the first half,” Aghahowa told Brila FM

“The Netherlands had only two and took their chances. That was the punishment for those missed chances.”

Senegal will face Qatar next in Group A while Netherlands tackle Ecuador on Friday.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.