Argentina Still Favourites To Lift Trophy Despite

Former Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that he’s confident Argentina can still win the 2022 World Cup despite losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Speaking with BBC’s World Cup coverage, Zabaleta who was distraught at his team being beaten by the Middle Eastern minnows, stated that they will bounce back to winning ways in their next game.

While Argentina can still progress in the tournament, some are already calling into question their pre-World Cup tag as favourites.

“What a great day! I’m absolutely devastated. We didn’t expect that but it was one of those days and we have to give a lot of credit to SA. They had a high line, brave, aggressive,” he said during BBC’s World Cup coverage.

“When Messi scored we thought the game was over, we were controlling possession and all of that. There will be a lot of disappointment and anger.

“Many people were saying Argentina were one of the favourites and there was a lot of expectation – and I…