Batshuayi’s Solitary Goal Earns Belgium Victory Over Canada

Belgium made a bright start to their 2022 World Cup campaign as they defeated Canada 1-0 on Wednesday.

Batshuayi’s goal in the 44th minute was enough to earn Belgium the maximum points.

Batshuayi, who was standing in for injured Romelu Lukaku, was a big threat as he constantly muscle his way pass the Canadian defence.

Canadian should have taking the lead in the 11th minute when the team was awarded a penalty. However, Bayern Munich star, Alphonso Davies failed to convert the penalty

Belgium could have extended their lead in the 65th minute but Kelvin De Bruyne’s low drive shot went above the goal post.

All effort for Canada to level score proved abortive as Belgium picked the maximum points and also top the group that consists of Morocco and Tunisia.

