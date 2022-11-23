Belgium Vs Canada – Preview And Predictions 

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to see more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Belgium vs Canada – In an effort to capture gold on the largest stage with their golden generation, Belgium will make one last push. Before the World Cup, Spanish manager Roberto Martinez was dealing with a number of injuries.

Romelu Lukaku is undoubtedly out of the opening Group F match against Canada. The Red Devils, though, are adequately armed elsewhere. In the race for third place at the World Cup in Russia, Belgium defeated England 2-0.

Also Read – Live Blogging: Morocco Vs Croatia – Qatar 2022 World Cup; Group F

The team’s main star is Kevin De Bruyne, but players like Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Yannick Carrasco, and Leandro Trossard can compete with any side in the world.

Despite only giving up one goal in their previous four games, they lost to Italy 1-2 in the quarterfinal of the 2020 European Championship.

The Belgians…