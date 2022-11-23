Croatia Will Qualify For Qatar 2022 Round Of 16 

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric, is optimistic that Croatia will qualify for the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite the draw with Morocco.

Croatia and Morocco settled for a 0-0 draw in their Group F on Wednesday, November 23 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Ivan Perisic had a shot from close range fly over the bar in the 17th minute of the game as the Russia 2018 runners-up tried to score against the Atlas Lions.

Morocco winger Achraf Hakimi had a free kick parried away by Dominik Livakovic in the 65th minute.

Also Read – Qatar 2022: Another Upset As Japan Claim 2-1 Win Vs Germany

Modric whipped in an indirect free kick in the 71st minute but Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri kicked the ball over his own goalkeeper’s bar.

The game which was the third goalless draw of the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended in the 98th minute.

In a video posted on the official FIFA World Cup Twitter handle, Modric who was named the Budweiser Man of The Match remained optimistic…