Denmark, Tunisia End In Stalemate

Denmark and Tunisia played out the first goalless draw at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Despite fielding many Premier League regulars, the much-fancied Danes were given a tough workout in Group D.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark’s Andreas Cornelius somehow missed from a yard.

There was 95th-minute drama when referee Cesar Ramos checked the pitchside monitor over a potential Denmark penalty for handball, only to stick with his original decision.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Denmark will need to find some form if they are to qualify from a tricky-looking group.

Tunisia will next play Australia while Denmark tackle France in what is expected to be an explosive encounter.

