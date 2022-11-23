France Defender Hernandez Ruled Out Of Qatar 2022

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez will play no part again at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after rupturing his ACL just minutes into last night’s 4-1 win over Australia.

Hernandez, who started every game for Didier Deschamps’ side in the successful 2018 campaign, fell to the ground while attempting to challenge Matthew Leckie in the build-up to Craig Goodwin’s ninth-minute goal and had to be replaced by brother Theo.

The French Football Federation confirmed overnight that the Bayern Munich man’s injury is serious and that his tournament is over in the latest blow to France, who are already missing a host of key players.

Deschamps is without Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema in Qatar.

