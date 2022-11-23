Man United Owners Consider Selling Club

Manchester United American owners, Glazers, said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after buying the English Premier League giants.

This was disclosed in a statement released on the club’s website on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment.

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team have gone five years without winning a trophy.

The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017 under Jose Mourinho.

Also their last Premier League success was in 2013 in legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season.

“As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success,…