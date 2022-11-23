Morocco Hold Croatia To Goalless Draw

Morocco became the second African country to pick up a point after holding Croatia to a goalless draw in today’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In an encounter that produced few goal scoring chances, Morocco contained Croatia well and showed a lot of attacking intent, but failed to create clear-cut opportunities.

Ziyech looked threatening for the Atlas Lions in the first half, but was quieter after the break.

Modric put in some good crosses from corners and free-kicks, but was unable to find Croatia’s target men.

It was a game largely played in the middle third of the pitch, with both sides potentially wary of losing and damaging their chances of progressing to the knockout stages from a group that also contains Belgium and Canada.

The goalless draw is the third of this World Cup, after Denmark’s opener against Tunisia and Poland v Mexico on Tuesday. There was only one in the entire 2018 tournament in Russia.

