Qatar 2022: Another Upset As Japan Claim 2-1 Win Vs Germany

It was another day of upset at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup as Japan came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in Group E on Wednesday.

Recall at the 2018 World Cup Germany also lost their opening game when they fell 1-0 to Mexico.

Only yesterday, Saudi Arabia created one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history after also coming from a goal down to beat Argentina 2-1.

And Japan replicated the feat also as they had to battle from behind to record a first-ever win against the four-time World Cup champions.

In Wednesday’s game, following consultations with VAR Germany were awarded a penalty with Ilkay Gundogan converting it to put his side 1-0 up on 33 minutes.

With 15 minutes left to play Japan we’re back on level terms as Ritsu Doan scored.

And in the 83rd minute Takuma Asano netted the winner to give Japan all three points.

Germany must now get their campaign back on track when they face Spain on Sunday.

