Qatar 2022: Dominant Spain Thrash Costa Rica 7-0

Spain put up a ruthless display as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their Group F clash at the Al Thumama Stadium on Wednesday night.

Luis Enrique’s men were in total control of the game from start to finish.

Dani Olmo put Spain ahead on 11 minutes, while Marco Asensio added the second 10 minutes later.

Former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres added the third from the penalty spot on 31 minutes, then notching his second of the night with a low finish soon after half-time .

Barcelona midfielder Gavi, the youngest player to play for Spain at a World Cup at 18 years and 110 days old, then became the youngest scorer in the competition since Pele in 1958 with a sublime volleyed finish from Alvaro Morata’s pass for the fifth goal 15 minutes from time.

There was still time for substitutes Carlos Soler and Morata to add two more goals late on.

