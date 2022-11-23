Qatar 2022:’Why Ghana Cannot Beat Portugal’ —Ex-Black Stars Defender

Former Black Stars defender Daniel Quaye says it will be difficult for Otto Addo’s side to defeat Portugal in the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.

Quaye, a member of Ghana’s first World Cup squad in Germany 2006, posited that Portugal parade the better squad.

“It will be difficult for Ghana to beat Portugal, even at the time we had matured and experienced players we couldn’t beat them,” Quaye was quoted on ghanasoccernet.com.

“If I were to be a betting company, I would have given Ghana (1,000 odds) and Portugal (500) because we cannot beat them.

“Look at the squad depth of Portugal, I know football is full of uncertainties but this time I believe the best team will win. Pepe is playing but in Ghana, we consider Jonathan Mensah and others as old players,” Quaye said.

Both Ghana and Portugal clashed in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup with the Portuguese triumphing 2-1.

Portugal go into the encounter on the back of a 4-0 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria…