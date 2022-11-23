Ronaldo Fined £50,000 By English Football Association

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-game suspension and fined £50,000 by the English Football Association for knocking a fan’s mobile phone to the ground last season.

Ronaldo, 37, who saw his Manchester United contract terminated this week, has been charged with ‘improper and/or violent’ conduct by the FA following the incident at Everton last April.

He subsequently apologised on social media and accepted a police caution after he smashed a young fan’s phone as he walked off the pitch at Goodison Park.

Merseyside police confirmed they had concluded their investigation on August 17 after they interviewed Ronaldo in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.

However, following an FA investigation,Ronaldo has now been handed a hefty fine as well as a two-game ban should he play in English competition again.

An FA statement said: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for two matches, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for a breach of…