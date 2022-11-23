Trending On Complete Sports 23.11.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Ronaldo Departs Manchester United By Mutual Consent

✅ https://www.completesports.com/official-ronaldo-departs-manchester-united-by-mutual-consent/

Saudi Arabia Record Shock 2-1 Win Against Star-Studded Argentina

✅ https://www.completesports.com/qatar-2022-saudi-arabia-record-shock-2-1-win-against-star-studded-argentina/

Ronaldo Reacts After Man United Announce Termination Of His Contract

✅ https://www.completesports.com/ronaldo-reacts-after-man-united-announce-termination-of-his-contract/

Saka Named Man Of The Match In England Vs Iran Group Opener

✅ https://www.completesports.com/qatar-2022-saka-named-man-of-the-match-in-england-vs-iran-group-opener/

Man United Owners Consider Selling Club

✅ https://www.completesports.com/man-united-owners-consider-selling-club/

Saudi…