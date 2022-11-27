Lokonga Set To Become Osimhen’s Teammate At Napoli

Arsenal Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is attracting interest from Italy and could become Victor Osimhen’s teammate at Napoli.

According to The Sun, Napoli have Lokonga on the radar as the Belgian is reportedly unhappy with his bit-part role for the Premier League leaders.

Lokonga hoped this would be his breakthrough season but instead boss Mikel Arteta still favours Black Stars of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

And Arteta is expected to target two major signings in January.

And it suggested Lokonga could be moved on to help free up space.

Lokonga has managed around 196 minutes of action, with only a single start in the league. That, too, came due to Partey’s absence.

Arsenal could consider sending him on loan or sanction a permanent sale if a sizeable offer is made.

Also reports suggest the Gunners value him close to €30 million.

