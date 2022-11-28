Qatar 2022: Cameroon Keep World Cup Hopes Alive After Thrilling 3-3 Draw With Serbia

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon kept their hopes of remaining in this year’s World Cup alive after coming from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia in Monday’s Group G clash.

The Cameroonians looked like heading home after surrendering a 1-0 lead to trail 3-1.

But substitute Vincent Aboubakar was the hero as he scored and provided an assist for his side’s second and third goals.

Monday’s game was the first time ever that Cameroon will score three goals at the World Cup.

However, the four-time AFCON winners have it all to do in their final group game when they face almighty Brazil.

For Serbia, they must now defeat Switzerland to stand any chance of progressing.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had the first attempt on goal in the 7th minute but saw his header from a cross land on top of the roof of the net.

Mitrovic went close again on 11 minutes after beating a Cameroonian player inside the box, leaving sprawling on the ground only to see his left foot shot hit the post.

In the 17th…