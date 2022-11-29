Akufo-Addo Hails Black Stars’Hard-Fought Win Vs South Korea

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has praised the Black Stars for a ‘hard-fought and well-deserved win’ over South Korea in their second Group H match at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 on Monday, November 28 at the Education City Stadium.

Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus scored to give Ghana a 2-0 lead at halftime. Cho Gue-sung scored twice to restore parity for the South Koreans.

Kudus completed his brace in the 68th minute to give Ghana the victory.

Also Read – Qatar 2002: ’We’ll Give Everything Against Ghana To Qualify’ —Uruguay Coach Vows

President Akufo-Addo praised the Ghanaian squad on Twitter after the victory and looked forward to their final group game against Uruguay on Friday.

“Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the un-alloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay….