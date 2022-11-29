Cameroon FA Releases Statement Over Onana’s Suspension From Indomitable Lions Squad

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has confirmed that first choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has been suspended from the Indomitable Lions squad due to disciplinary issue.

Onana played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat to Switzerland and had been expected to feature in Monday’s clash with Serbia, only for numerous reports to claim that the Inter stopper had been banished from the squad.

Some reports stated that Onana had been dropped due to clash of opinion on tactics with head coach Rigobert Song.

FECAFOOT has now confirmed in a statement that Onana has been temporarily suspended.

“The Cameroon Football Federation hereby informs the public that following Mr. Rigobert Song Bahanag’s decision, Head Coach of the Indomitable Lions, the player Andre Onana has been temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons.

“The Cameroon Football Federation reiterates its full support to the Head Coach and his entire staff as they implement the Federation’s…