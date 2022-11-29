England Defeat Wales As USA Pip Iran To Zoom

England have qualified to the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup after overcoming Wales 3-0 on Tuesday.

Rashford opened the scoring with a perfectly executed free-kick and it was just reward for creating two of England’s best chances early on, latching onto a through ball from Harry Kane but thwarted by Ward and later opting for an audacious overhead kick.

Foden doubled England’s lead from close range following Kane’s cross from the right, before Rashford cut inside and finished off a superb team goal after Kalvin Phillips’ ball over the top for England’s 100th goal at World Cup finals.

England will play Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday 4 December.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic’s goal late in the first half gave the United States a dramatic 1-0 victory over Iran in Qatar on Tuesday, sending America through to World Cup knockout action.

With this do-or-die win at Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor, the United States finished in second place of Group B play with five…