Germany Have An Amazing Team -Pochettino

Former Paris Saint-Germain coach, Mauricio Pochettino has heaped plaudits on Germany after their 1-1 draw with Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Germany rallied back to hold Spain at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 63rd minute, while Niclas Fullkrug equalised 21 minutes later.

In an interview with BBC as quoted by the Mirror, Pochettino extolled the performance of Germany against Spain.

“This is the World Cup, its not easy to keep the same level as Spain show against Costa Rica,” Pochettino said.



“Germany are a great team, good players, tough opposition but a little bit worried for Spain.

” Maybe they feel the pressure of the game when the Germans go high to press. It was a tough game, Germany have an amazing team and it was a really good game.”

Germany have one point from two games at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Nationalelf will…