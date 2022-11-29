‘He’s Still Strong, Mobile, Active At 38’ –Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville says he’s still shocked with the way Thiago Silva plays for Brazil at 38 in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Chelsea defender had an impressive performance in Brazil’s 1-0 win over Switzerland on Monday to qualify to the Round of 16.

In a chat with ITV, Neville stated that the 38 years old star still strong, mobile and active.

“I don’t know how Thiago Silva, at his age, is still pushing up that pitch,” Neville told ITV after Brazil defeated Switzerland.

“I think back at my career, to get in front of your forward all the time, to try and win it, is one of the hardest that you try and do – he is still doing that late into his thirties – it is unbelievable.”

Silva has 111 appearances for Brazil so far.

He is currently Brazil’s fifth most-capped player of all time, behind the likes of Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Dani Alves and Neymar.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…