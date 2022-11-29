Heskey Urges Liverpool To Sign Osimhen

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has urged the club to bring Victor Osimhen to the Premier League.

The Reds are among the clubs reportedly interested in the Nigeria international.

“He (Osimhen) would certainly give them something different to what they have now,” Heskey told Anfield Watch.

“He’s different to Nunez who can play out wide; Osimhen would be that central goal threat.

“He’s quick, has an eye for goal, and can finish really well with both feet. He’s a top player. I think Napoli paid quite a lot for him, so that’s why he’s commanding a £100m transfer fee.

“I saw him score against Leicester last season in the Europa League and he’s a top striker and would certainly enhance Liverpool’s options in attack without a doubt.

“He’s a phenomenal player, and I think his pace means he would be very much suited to the Premier League.”

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for…