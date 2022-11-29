Qatar 2002:’We’ll Give Everything Against Ghana To Qualify’ —Uruguay Coach Vows

Uruguay head coach Diego Alonso has vowed his team will give everything in their decisive Group H match against Ghana on Friday.

Uruguay face Ghana in a grudge match which will decide if they will remain in Qatar.

Recall a deliberate handball by Luis Suarez denied Ghana a stoppage time goal in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Asamoah Gyan had the chance to help Ghana become the first African team to qualify for the semi-finals at the World Cup only to see his effort hit the bar.

Uruguay went on to advance into the semis after edging Ghana on penalties.

Both teams will now rekindle their rivalry when they clash on Friday, with Uruguay needing a win to stand a chance of qualifying into the knockout round.

In Monday’s clash with Portugal, a brace from Bruno Fernandes earned Portugal a 2-0 win and qualification into the round of 16.

Uruguay are at the bottom of Group H but could still qualify if they beat Ghana on Friday and Portugal win or draw…