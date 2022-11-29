Qatar 2022: Black Stars Forward Kudus Equals Ahmed Musa’s World Cup Feat

Mohammed Kudus bagged a brace as Black Stars of Ghana edged South Korea 3-2 in Monday’s Group H Qatar 2022 World Cup game.

Kudus scored Ghana’s second goal after connecting with Jordan Ayew’s cross to make it 2-0.

With the Koreans drawing level thanks to Jo Gue-Sung’s double, Kudus then netted the winning goal of a cross from Gideon Mensah.

And At 22 years and 118 days old, Kudus is the second youngest African player to score two goals in a World Cup match, after Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa (21y 254 days) for Nigeria against Argentina at the 2014 edition in Brazil.

