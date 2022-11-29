Vertonghen Blames De Bruyne After Shock Belgium Defeat To Morocco

Jan Vertonghen blasted his Belgium teammate Kevin de Bruyne following the team’s defeat to Morocco on Sunday night.

De Bruyne criticised his teammates going into the game.

Second-half goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal condemned Belgium to a 2-0 defeat in the encounter.

Belgium will need at least a draw in their last group game against Croatia the group stages.

Vertonghen appeared to reference De Bruyne’s controversial interview.

He said: “In the end we conceded two identical goals on the set piece, twice at the near post. Balls that should never go in.

“The first time we got away well (disallowed for offside), the second time not anymore.

“There’s so much going through my mind right now, things I shouldn’t say in the open air. I don’t think we created any chances. Where did it go wrong?

“We probably also attack badly because we are too old, that must be it now, surely? We…