Wigan Athletic Appoint Kolo Toure New Manager

Former Côte d’Ivoire and Arsenal defender Kolo Toure have been appointed new manager of English Championship side Wigan Athletic on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Wigan announced Toure’s appointment in a statement released on their website on Tuesday.

Toure who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with Wigan earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium.

The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations winner has no previous management experience.

Toure will be joined by Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal at Wigan, while Rob Kelly will be his assistant.

The 41-year-old will now travel to Turkey to join his new players, where they are undergoing a mid-season training camp before resuming their Championship campaign at Millwall on Saturday December 10.



Wigan had been searching for a new boss since sacking Leam Richardson on November 10, just a fortnight after they handed him a new three-year deal, following an eight-game winless…