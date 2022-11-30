2022 World Cup: Age Doesn’t Reduce Performance -Courtois Tells De Bruyne

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has told teammate, Kevin De Bruyne that age is just a number and has no way of limiting a player’s performance in football.

Recall that De Bruyne criticised some of the Belgium’s players for been too old after the team’s 2-0 loss to Morocco.

This was after the World’s number two team managed a 1-0 victory over Canada in their first game of the tournament

The Red Devils are facing the very real possibility of crashing out of the World Cup in the group stage.

Anything other than an outright victory will see the European giants crash out of the competition as they face Croatia in the last group game.

Speaking at a press conference from Belgium’s training camp on Tuesday, the Real Madrid goalkeeper said: “The words about the age of our defence? Luka Modric proves that age has no link with performance. Look at Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s the same.”

