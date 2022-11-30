2022 World Cup: Brazil Are Beatable –Song

Cameroon head coach, Rigobert Song has expressed confidence that the Indomitable Lions can overcome Brazil in their final group match of the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Cameroon played out a pulsating 3-3 draw against Serbia on Monday and will need a win against a Brazilian side that have already qualified to the knockout stages of the competition after defeating Switzerland.

Speaking after the match, Song said at his post-match press conference: “We believe we can do it against Brazil.

“We didn’t come to the World Cup to just make up the numbers, to take part.

“We think we can still have a say in the tournament even if we know Brazil is a great team.”.

