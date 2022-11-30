Arsenal Star To Miss Wales Vs England Clash

Arsenal defender Ben White is out of England’s World Cup clash with Wales.

White sat out the session on Monday due to illness.

He is yet to play a minute in Qatar and looks set to miss England’s final Group B fixture.

The remaining 25 players in the squad trained in 30-degree heat at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex, including James Maddison as he pushes to be involved against Wales.

Maddison missed England’s first two games of the tournament due to a knee issue but hopes to be involved in what is being dubbed the “Battle of Britain”.

