Eto’o Lauds Cameroon’s Fighting Spiriting Against

The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President, Samuel Eto’o has commended the team’s performance in their 3-3 draw against Serbia in Monday’s 2022 World Cup game.

Cameroon took the lead through Jean-Charles Castelletto but Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic replied to give Serbia a half-time advantage.

Aleksandar Mitrovic added a third for Serbia and they looked to be cruising to a win that would have put them in a strong position to progress from the group.

However the Indomitable Lions roared back thanks to Vincent Aboubakar’s superb lob and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s equaliser three minutes later.

Read Also: Cameroon FA Releases Statement Over Onana’s Suspension From Indomitable Lions Squad

After the game Eto’o went on his personal Twitter handle and emphatically lauded the Indomitable Lions.

“ONE TEAM ONE DREAM Through the highs and lows we will rise together,” he Tweeted.

Both Serbia and Cameroon need to win their final…