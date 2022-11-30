Heartbreaks For Mexico As Argentina, Polan

Argentina have book a place in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup after a hard fought 2-0 win over Poland on Wednesday.

After suffering one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, Argentina have regained control and now look much more like the formidable unit that was tipped as one of the favourites to lift the famous trophy.

Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead straight after the break with a low first-time shot after a flowing passing move, while Julian Alvarez shot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

In the first half, Szczesny was Poland’s hero as he made a diving stretch save to deny Messi a penalty, awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with the Argentine striker’s face.

Meanwhile, Mexico defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 but agonisingly went out of the World Cup on goal difference on a night of incredible drama in Doha.

Martin scored in the 48th…