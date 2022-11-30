‘He’s England Engine Room In The Midfield’

England hero Stuart Pearce has described Jordan Henderson as the Three Lions’ engine room in the midfield after his impressive display against Wales in the 2022 World Cup.

Henderson produced a solid display though to help the Three Lions reach the last-16 of the World Cup, where they will meet Senegal on Sunday.

However, in a chat with talkSport, Pearce said that Henderson is the ‘starting point with the togetherness’ in Gareth Southgate’s squad.

“He’s driving it on and getting us over the line. When he came on in the USA game we were flat as a pancake.

“We’re not privy to see what goes on on the training pitch and around the camp and how he leads it and at his club but I tell you what he drives it as much as Gareth Southgate, make no mistake about that.

“He’s played his part today, he’s probably had more influence on the game than Jude Bellingham. But we want Jude Bellingham in the team because we think there’s improvement.

“You need a Jordan…