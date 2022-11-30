Qatar 2022: Onana Breaks Silence After Being Axed From Cameroon Squad

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon first choice keeper Andre Onana has broken his silence on being kicked out of the World Cup by his country’s football body, FECAFOOT.

Onana was suspended from the Cameroon squad for a blazing row with coach Rigobert Song and was dropped for the 3-3 draw with Serbia.

Now he has insisted he did all he could to make his peace with Song as Cameroon face a make-or-break clash with Brazil on Friday that they must win to have any chance of reaching the last 16.

“I put all my efforts and my energy into unravelling the situation, but I did not get the reception I expected. I want to express my affection for my country and the Indomitable Lions,” the 26-year-old wrote.

“I have always behaved appropriately to help lead the team to success. All my encouragement goes to my team-mates, because we have shown that we are capable of going very far in this competition.

“Some moments are difficult to understand. However, I always consider and respect…