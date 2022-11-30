Qatar 2022: Rashford Now A Different Player – Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Marcus Rashford has rediscovered his form following the forward’s impressive display against Wales on Tuesday.

The Manchester United striker scored twice in the 3-0 victory.

Rashford was far from his best in the summer of 2021 during Euro 2020, when he missed a decisive penalty in a shootout in the final against Italy at Wembley.

“It’s been a challenge for him. I went and saw him in the summer, I had a long chat with him,” the England manager said post-game.

“He had some clear ideas on things he felt he needed to do. You can see with his club he’s been happy in his performances this year. I have to say that’s shown itself on the training ground with us.

“We have a different version completely to the player we had at the Euros. He’s managed to produce those moments tonight, he could have had a hat-trick. It’s great for him, it’s great for us.”

