Qatar 2022: Senegal Equal Cameroon’s World Cup Feat After 2-1 Win Vs Ecuador

The Teranga Lions of Senegal have equaled Cameroon’s feat achieved at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, following their 2-1 win against Ecuador in their final Group A game in Qatar on Tuesday.

Senegal needed an outright win against Ecuador to stand a chance of progressing into the knockout stage.

Ismaila Sar opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 44 minutes but Moises Caicedo drew Ecuador level.

But just two minutes after Ecuador equalised, Kalidou Koulibaly netted what proved to be the winner for Senegal.

Following the win, Senegal became the first African nation to beat a South American side at the FIFA World Cup since Cameroon beat Colombia at the 1990 edition, ending a 21-game winless run (four draws, 17 defeats).

The last time Senegal progressed into the knockout round was at their debut in 2002.

The reigning African champions will now face England in the round of 16.

