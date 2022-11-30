Qatar 2022: Unlucky Tunisia Bow Out, Australia Through To Round Of 16

Tunisia were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite beating holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday.

Wahbi Khazri scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute.

The Carthage Eagles finished in third position in Group D with four points from three games.

Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 to finish in second position with six points.

France who had already booked their place in the knockout stages, finished top of Group D on goal difference

The Les Blues now take on the runners-up in Group C, which will be concluded later on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.