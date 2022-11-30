Ronaldo Agrees £173m-per-year Deal With Al Nassr

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed a record-breaking £172.9million-a-year contract with Saudi Arabia giants Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had his Manchester United contract terminated earlier this month, following his controversial statements in a TV interview.

And according to Spanish newspaper, Marca, the 37-year old is said to have agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Al Nassr worth £172.9million per year.

However, sources close to the Portuguese insist no deal has been signed and that Ronaldo remains focused on the World Cup with his country.

But reports in Spain today (Wednesday) claim the deal have been agreed.

Ronaldo was pushing for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, but did not get his wish as he was determined to play Champions League football.

He rejected a switch to Saudi last summer, but without any firm interest from Europe’s elite clubs, he looks set to now make the move to the Middle East.

