Tunisia Vs France – Preview And Predictions

Tunisia vs France – Already in the round of 16, France play Tunisia in Group D’s final match today [Wednesday], at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. The bottom-ranked African nation must beat the defending champions to advance.

Tunisia are on the verge of an early exit from the 2022 World Cup after losing 1-0 to Australia on Saturday. The Socceroos deposed Tunisia in the Group D standings.

Mitchell Duke’s 23-minute header was all Australia needed to go into second place, leaving Tunisia in fourth with one game remaining.

Even if Jalel Kadri’s side can startle the world champions today, Australia will advance with a win over Denmark, but anything less will allow Tunisia to pounce.

Tunisia have only conceded one goal in 180 minutes of football, but they are one…