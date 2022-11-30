Uruguay Won’t Escape Defeat Against Ghana

Former Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Ayew, has urged the Black Stars to avenge the team’s 2010 loss to Uruguay in the last group game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Suarez stopped Ghana from progressing to the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup with a handball on the goal-line at the last minute.

In an interview with The Athletic, Ayew stated that he wants Ghana to seek revenge against Uruguay and Suarez.

“I thought we had won. I was a substitute, warming up behind that goal, and I ran onto the pitch to celebrate because I was sure the ball had crossed the line. I thought we had done it, the first African team ever to reach the semifinal of the World Cup,” Ayew said.

“The whole of Ghana hates him [Luis Suarez], and the whole of Africa hates him. Oh yes, we hate him. And we want revenge.”

