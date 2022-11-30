



There’s a massive ongoing debate about who is the GOAT – Greatest Of All Time – when it comes to football. Some say it must be CR7. Others believe that accolade belongs to Lionel Messi.

And both are wrong in our view. Diego Armando Maradona remains the GOAT.

Maradona was the first footballing superstar of the modern age. A global superstar who drew massive, intrusive and constant media attention – both on and off the pitch daily.

He was hounded by the Paparazzi. This is the norm with footballers now, it wasn’t in the 1980s.

Diego was supporting his entire family of eight at 15. Already dubbed Pele’s successor at 18, Maradona was a football prodigy in every sense of the word.

Pele had famously said he felt Maradona wasn’t mentally ready to deal with the pressures of this fame. Prophetic words, indeed.

Context is important. This wasn’t the modern age of football – with its huge player wages: slick, glamorous and controlled. The games themselves were filmed with four or six…





Source: Complete Sports