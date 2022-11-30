Why I Chose To Represent Spain Ahead Of France

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has revealed that he chose to represent Spain because he’s more identified with the country.

Laporte had all his youth football for France before the former Athletic Bilbao pledged himself to Spain before the Euros last year.

Now at the World Cup, he says: “It was even reversed [ opinion]; instead of telling me that I am French, now I am even more appreciated, I am told the opposite.

“At the time, I made the decision to play for the Spanish national team. I was convinced, both by the coach and by the philosophy of the country, with which I feel in tune.

“I feel much more identified with the Spanish, and the Spanish give me back the affection that I felt for them at the time, and that I still feel today.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…