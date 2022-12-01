10 Big Names Who Will Miss 2022 World Cup Over Injury

Hello everyone welcome to the complete sports YouTube channel. In this video we will tell you about famous football players who missed the 2022 FIFA world cup over serious injuries.

Reece James is the latest footballer to agonizingly miss out on a place at the 2022 World Cup, the Chelsea and England defender confirmed himself on Twitter.

After suffering a knee injury against A.C. Milan, discussions between James and England manager, Gareth Southgate concluded that the Chelsea full back would be in no condition to compete with the Three Lions in Qatar.

However, the 22-year-old who played a big role in the England team who reached the Euro 2020 final last summer, is not the only prolific star set to miss out on a spot at the World Cup due to injury.

