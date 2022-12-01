2022 World Cup: USA Vs Netherlands Excites Adams

United States of America (USA) skipper, Tyler Adams says he’s optimistic the team can shock Netherlands in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that USA qualified second behind England after defeating Iran 1-0.

With both teams set to clash on Saturday, Adams in a chat with ESPN, stated that he can’t wait for the big clash.

“Huge opportunity for us, it’s gonna be an amazing game,” ESPN quoted Adams as saying.

“I think we’ve obviously played against good opposition here. Like England the Netherlands could be another favourite to win the World Cup.

“They’ve done really well how they navigated through their group phase of the tournament so far.”

Adams has featured in all three matches for the USA at Qatar 2022.

