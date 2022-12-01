CAF Lauds Senegal’s Qualification To Round

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has extended their congratulatory message to Senegal on the team’s qualification to the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Aliou Cisse’s side defeated Ecuador 2-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium, to finish second position in Group B with six points behind the Netherlands.

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr fired Senegal in front from the spot late in the first half.

Moises Caicedo briefly gave Ecuador hope midway through the second period, slotting home from close range.

Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, however scored the winning goal 12 minutes from time.

CAF via its official twitter handle congratulated the Teranga Lions.

“Lions of Teranga roaring from #TotalEnergisAFCON to #FIFAWorldCup Senegal reach the FIFA World Cup round of 16 ,” CAF tweeted.

It was the first time in 20 years the Teranga Lions will make it to the Round of 16.

