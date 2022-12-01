Can Croatia Make Another Deep Run At The FIFA World Cup Qatar

When Croatia defeated England 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup semi-final at Luzhniki Stadium, the Zlatko Dalic-managed side were one of the more unexpected finalists the tournament has ever seen. While they boasted big name players such as Luka Modric, Dejan Lovren and Ivan Perisic, the Balkan nation had never progressed past the group stages since their maiden World Cup appearance representing Croatia in 1998 (formerly Yugoslavia).

They would eventually go on to lose the 2018 final to France 4-2, with the brilliance of Les Blues’ Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe proving too tough a task to overcome. Fast-forward four years and with the 2022 World Cup now underway, can the men in the chequered red and white replicate their success in Russia?

The bookies and punters don’t seem to think so, with Croatia paying 100/1 in the world cup odds 2022 to win it all (at the time of writing). However, unless you’re of the belief that the Blazers’ deep run four years ago was simply a fluke –…