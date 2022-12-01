Canada Vs Morocco – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions, Go here.

Canada vs Morocco – Morocco face Canada in a World Cup Group F match today (Thursday) at Al Thumama Stadium. Canada are eliminated, but this match might be significant for North Africans, Morocco.

Group F’s final matchday remains competitive and hard to predict. Win or draw, and Morocco advances regardless of the other group match.

If they lose, they’ll need Croatia to lose by at least two goals or Belgium to lose to advance. Morocco would be eliminated if they lost by four goals or more and others drew their other group match.

Morocco just need to finish the job, but it would be a surprise if they didn’t move on. They’ve already gotten points from both of their opponents, and the Atlas Lions have easily shut out both Croatia and Belgium so far.

While their 0-0 draw with the…