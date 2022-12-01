Ferdinand Faults VAR Decision To Award Messi

Man United defender, Rio Ferdinand has criticised the decision of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to award Lionel Messi a very cheap penalty in Wednesday’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Messi rose to head a cross, with Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny coming out to punch the ball, touching Messi’s face in the process.

The referee Danny Makkelie awarded a penalty to Argentina after a long check of VAR.



However, the former Arsenal goalkeeper saved the spot-kick from Messi, but Ferdinand was not happy, wondering how that incident could even pass for a foul.

“Disgraceful decision, disgraceful, this isn’t what VAR is here for,” Ferdinand said on the BBC coverage.

“He’s flicked his eyelash for starters, that’s an outrageous decision that’s been made.”

