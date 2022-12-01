Germany’s World Cup Hope Ends As Japan, Spain Progress

Germany hope of sealing a round of 16 ticket vanished on Thursday despite the team’s 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time champions beat Costa Rice 4-2 Thursday but it wasn’t enough to advance to the round of 16. Japan’s 2-1 victory over Spain allowed both of those teams to advance instead, with the Japanese team at the top of the group.

Germany were in complete control and in front through Serge Gnabry’s 10th-minute header only for Costa Rica to turn the match on its head to raise the remarkable possibility of Spain also going out.

Yeltsin Tejeda equalised after Germany keeper Manuel Neuer pushed out Kendall Waston’s header in the 58th minute, before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled in a second 12 minutes later.

It would have capped one of the most astonishing nights in World Cup history, but Germany substitute Kai Havertz restored a measure of normality to proceedings with two clinical finishes to extinguish Costa Rica’s hopes of…