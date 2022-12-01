I Never Disrespected Mexico’s Jersey –Messi

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi,has opened up on reports that he disrespected the Mexico’s jersey.

Messi, who played a key role in the team’s 2-0 victory over Poland on Wednesday in their last group game, to qualify to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, stated that he does not have to apologize because he didn’t disrespect Mexico.

Recall that multiple world boxing champion, Canelo Alvarez, had accused him of using a Mexico jersey to clean the floor following Argentina’s World Cup win and demanded an apology from the PSG star.

However, the Mexico boxer tweeted he got carried away by passion and love for his country and apologized to Messi and the people of Argentina.



He said, “These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and I made comments that were out of place. “So I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina.”

However, speaking on the development after Argentina’s World Cup 2-0 victory over Poland…